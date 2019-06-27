|
Robert G. Cook, 82, of Plum, died peacefully at home Tuesday, June 18, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patricia; loving father of Robert G. (Jodi) Cook Jr., Charles W. (Jodi) Cook, Michael Cook and the late Richard J. Cook; grandfather of Emily, Jesse and Sam Cook; and brother of Cheryl (Jim) Bender and William (Jeannie) Cook. Bob was an Army MP and a Disabled American veteran. He enjoyed being self-employed as a master plumber and the many friendships he formed through his business. He also enjoyed his numerous hobbies including hunting, fishing, boating, riding Harleys and going to Disney.
Friends were received Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a service was held Friday.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in Advance Leader on June 27, 2019