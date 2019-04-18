|
Robert W. Bowser, 83, of Plum Borough, died Monday, April 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Marlene L. (Ratkiewicz); loving father of Robin (the late Daniel) and Dawn Bowser; grandfather of Tiffany (Matthew) Harmuth and Anthony Bowser; great-grandfather of James Robert and Ariabella; brother of Glenn Bowser, Bonnie Taylor and Nancy Miller; and is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. and graduated from W&J University, where he lettered in three sports. His great-grandchildren were the light of his life.
Friends were received Wednesday and Thursday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. Mass of Christian Burial was Friday in Our Lady of Joy Church.
Published in Advance Leader on Apr. 18, 2019