Home

POWERED BY

Services
Soxman Funeral Home
7450 Saltsburg Rd
Penn Hills, PA 15235
412-793-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for Robin McGrath
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robin McGrath

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robin McGrath Obituary
Robin (Evens) McGrath, 62, of Plum, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 40 years to Gary McGrath; loving mother of Rob (Tina) McGrath and Megan McGrath; grandmother of Cameron Jacob McGrath; sister of Ginny Quillen and Merry Ellen (Ralph) Alls; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her dog, Copper. Robin worked in A.E. O'Block Jr. High for 20 years and was active in PTA and school boosters. She was a 1979 graduate of Westminster College, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.
To best honor Robin, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Published in Advance Leader from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -