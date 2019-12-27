|
|
Robin (Evens) McGrath, 62, of Plum, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 40 years to Gary McGrath; loving mother of Rob (Tina) McGrath and Megan McGrath; grandmother of Cameron Jacob McGrath; sister of Ginny Quillen and Merry Ellen (Ralph) Alls; and is also survived by many nieces, nephews and her dog, Copper. Robin worked in A.E. O'Block Jr. High for 20 years and was active in PTA and school boosters. She was a 1979 graduate of Westminster College, where she was a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
Friends will be received for a memorial visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills.
To best honor Robin, donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org.
Published in Advance Leader from Dec. 27, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020