|
|
Rose Marie Borkovich, 93, of Plum, died Friday, July 5, 2019. She was wife of the late Frank Borkovich; loving mother of David Borkovich and Mark Borkovich; grandmother of Brittany (Brett) Fellers and Haley Borkovich; sister of the late Bert Unterberger Jr.; also survived by numerous nieces and cousins. Rose Marie graduated from Presbyterian School of Nursing as a registered nurse and nurse anesthetist. She was also the owner of Willows Golf Range.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD.,7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills, where a blessing service was held.
Published in Advance Leader on July 18, 2019