Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sergio Paoletti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sergio Paoletti


1928 - 01 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sergio Paoletti Obituary
Sergio Paoletti, 91, of Rome, Italy, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in his home. Born Jan. 14, 1928, he was the son of Ottorino and Maria Giacchetti. He was a graduate of the University of Rome and held a degree in Law. He was a financial inspector for Banca di Roma, where he received the highest honor for Fedelta al Lavoro e per il Progresso Economico. He is survived by his wife, Anna Maria Ficorella; his son, Franco (Lisa Carlucci) of Princeton, N.J. and Pittsburgh, Pa.; daughter, Adriana (Alessandro Giorgi), of Rome; his grandchildren, Livia, Ludovico and Matilde; and his sister, Rina, of Milan, Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andrea; and his brothers, Franco, Carlo, and Emilio.
Published in Advance Leader on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.