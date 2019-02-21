|
Sergio Paoletti, 91, of Rome, Italy, died Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, in his home. Born Jan. 14, 1928, he was the son of Ottorino and Maria Giacchetti. He was a graduate of the University of Rome and held a degree in Law. He was a financial inspector for Banca di Roma, where he received the highest honor for Fedelta al Lavoro e per il Progresso Economico. He is survived by his wife, Anna Maria Ficorella; his son, Franco (Lisa Carlucci) of Princeton, N.J. and Pittsburgh, Pa.; daughter, Adriana (Alessandro Giorgi), of Rome; his grandchildren, Livia, Ludovico and Matilde; and his sister, Rina, of Milan, Italy. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Andrea; and his brothers, Franco, Carlo, and Emilio.
