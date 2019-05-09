Home

Services
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
412-798-9740
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maurice L. Knee Ltd.-Plum
7663 Saltsburg Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15239
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church
2000 O'Block Ave
Plum, PA
View Map
Shirley M. Kidd

Shirley M. Kidd Obituary
Shirley M. (Kmiec) Kidd, 82, of Plum, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Gordon H. Kidd Jr.; loving mother of Michael (Patti) Kidd, of Tampa, Fla., Susan (Tom) Fox, of Plum, Timothy (Angela) Kidd, of Plum, Judy (Dan) Matvya, of Plum, and Karen Kidd, of Jeannette; grandmother of Jennifer (Rich) Rice, Joe (Melissa) Fox, Tim (Natalie) Fox, Kayla (Anthony) Ross, Amanda (Doug) Zubal and Abby Kidd; great-grandmother of Cayla Irwin, R. J. Rice, Luke Fox, Brianna Rice, Benjamin Zubal, Giovanni Ross and Dominick Gordon Fox; sister of the late Lillian Stapel; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Shirley was the owner of the former Kidd's Kards and Gifts in Plum and Monroeville for many years, and served as president of the company she founded with her husband, G. Kidd, Inc. She loved travelling, gambling and playing cards, and she and her late husband celebrated their birthdays in Las Vegas, Nev. for many years. Shirley was very loving and devoted to her family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE, LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S & T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, in Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church, 2000 O'Block Ave., Plum. Interment will follow in Lakewood Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, the Kidd family suggests memorial contributions to UMDF, 8085 Saltsburg Road, Suite 201, Plum, or to Plum EMS, 1990 Old Mine Road, Plum, PA 15239.
Published in Advance Leader from May 9 to May 16, 2019
