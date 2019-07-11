Ector S. Luscri, 85, of Kansas City, Mo., passed away peacefully Friday, June 28, 2019, at his home, from natural causes. Ector was born Feb. 3, 1934, in Export, to Natale "Chris" and Emma Luscri. He obtained a B.S. in chemical engineering at the University of Pittsburgh in 1956, and an MBA at Pennsylvania State University in 1961. He worked as an engineer for Standard Oil Co. of Indiana and Fluor Corp. prior to settling down in Kansas City at the Agriculture Chemicals Division of Bayer Corp. in 1965. He retired from Bayer after 27 years of employment, with his last position as a planner/economic analyst in the manufacturing department. He enjoyed woodworking and was an avid fisherman who particularly loved trout fishing in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. He found fishing in the remote mountain streams to be as close to heaven as one could get while still living on earth. He leaves his devoted wife of 48 years, Elaine Luscri; two beloved sons, Anthony (Nancy) Luscri, of San Carlos, Calif., and Nathan (Gillian) Luscri, of Eden Prairie, Minn.; lovely granddaughters, Sophia and Chloe (Anthony), and Margo (Nathan); nephew, Christopher Luscri; niece, Donna-Jean (Neal) Keim; and several other nieces. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Bruno (Anna Mae) Luscri, of Frederick, Md.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13; service at 2 p.m. with burial to follow, all at WHITE CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CEMETERY in Gladstone, Mo.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials in Ector's name to support Children's Mercy Hospital of Kansas City, https://www.childrensmercy.org/help-our-kids/. Published in Murrysville Star on July 11, 2019