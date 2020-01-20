|
Gregg W. Montgomery, 69, of Murrysville, formerly of Penn Hills and Plum, died Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Jean; loving father of Scott (Chris), Jeff (Linda) and Brett (Kathryn); grandfather of Garrett, Jenna, Sophia, Alivia, Alaina, William, Luke, John and Elizabeth; brother of Steve (Janice); and the late Jeff, brother-in-law of Jan. Though a pharmacist by trade, Gregg moved into the business side of retail pharmacy, helping to lead Rite Aid into national prominence as a top executive, throughout the '80s and '90s. He then moved onto other successful pharmaceutical ventures in retail and long-term care. He enjoyed baseball, fishing, golfing and spending time with his grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Published in Murrysville Star from Jan. 20 to Jan. 30, 2020