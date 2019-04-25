Mary Patricia "Pat" (Rothrauff) Clougherty, of Murrysville, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side, Monday, April 15, 2019. "I'd like the memory of me to be a happy one. I'd like to leave an afterglow of smiles when life is done. I'd like to leave an echo whispering softly down the ways, of happy times and laughing times and bright and sunny days. I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun; of happy memories that I leave when life is done". Pat will be reunited with her beloved late husband, Richard J. Clougherty; her parents, Leroy and Agnes Rothrauff; and her sister, Sally Hartman. Pat is survived by her loving children, Kevin Clougherty, Tim (Wendy) Clougherty and Erin (Drew) Harchick, all whom she loved so dearly. Also surviving are her amazing grandchildren, Charlie, Kate, Leah and Trey. Pat was the oldest of six siblings, and leaves behind her brother, Lee (Margie) Rothrauff, and her sisters, Carol (Jim) Robinson, Joan Saversky and Rosemarie (Van) Catley. She comes from a large Irish family and is survived by many cousins and friends. Pat was a special aunt to many nieces and nephews who will all miss her very much. Pat was a member of Our Lady of Joy Church and served the community through Meals on Wheels. "May you always walk in sunshine. May you never want for more. May Irish Angels rest their wings right beside your door". Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.

Mass of Christian Burial was Easter Monday in Our Lady of Joy Church, Plum. Pat was laid to rest in Good Shepherd Cemetery. Published in Murrysville Star on Apr. 25, 2019