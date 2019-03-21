Home

Mildred I. Serakowski

Mildred I. Serakowski Obituary
Mildred I. Serakowski, 78, of Plum, died peacefully Friday, March 8, 2019. She was the wife of the late Al Serakowski; loving mother of Greg (Kim) Serakowski; and grandmother of Zachary, Karlie and Andrew. Mildred enjoyed going to Ocean City and playing the slots. She also enjoyed her friends at Card Club.
Friends were received at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road), Penn Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial was held in St. John the Baptist Church, with interment in St. Martin Cemetery.
Published in Murrysville Star on Mar. 21, 2019
