Norman L. Linhart Jr., 70, of Export, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Patty; father of Tim (Kim) and Angela (Jeff) Lovas; grandfather of Sierra, McKenna, Mikayla and Kylie; brother of Bruce (Carol) Linhart and Janice (Tom) Blaskovich; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Norm was a Marine, having served in the Vietnam War. He loved hunting and fishing with family and friends.
Friends were received Sunday at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES LTD., 7450 Saltsburg Road, Penn Hills, where a service was held Monday.
Donations may be made to Homeless Veterans.
Published in Murrysville Star on Mar. 28, 2019