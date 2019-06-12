Home

Services
Wolfe-von Geis Funeral Home
5701 Lincoln Avenue
Export, PA 15632
(724) 327-1400
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church of Delmont
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith United Methodist Church of Delmont
Ralph D. Wagner III Obituary
Ralph D. "Skip" Wagner III, 70, of Export, went to be with the Lord Thursday, June 6, 2019. He was born March 25, 1949, in Wilkinsburg, a son of the late Ralph D. Wagner Jr. and Margaret (Toth) Wagner. Skip was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was a retired professional accountant who enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, cooking and vacationing at Williamsburg, Va., and the beach with his family. Skip was an active charter member of Faith United Methodist Church, of Delmont. He will be sorely missed by his beloved wife, Marcy (Humes) Wagner; loving children, Beth Wagner and her husband, David Culley, of Columbus, Ohio, and Kevin Wagner, of Alexandria, Va.; doting grandpa of Lauren and Emma Culley and devoted brother of Margie Snyder and her husband, Jim, of North East, Pa. He is also survived by a niece and a nephew.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Friday, June 14, 2019, in Faith United Methodist Church, of Delmont, where the family will receive friends at 10 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon in the church fellowship hall. Arrangements are entrusted to WOLFE-VON GEIS FUNERAL HOME INC., Export.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Faith United Methodist Church of Delmont, the or the . www.wolfe-vongeis.com.
Published in Murrysville Star from June 12 to June 20, 2019
