Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Barnabas Arbors Valencia Chapel
85 Charity Place
Valencia, PA
Rebecca Auman Obituary
Rebecca "Becky" Auman, 89, of Valencia, formerly of Murrysville, peacefully passed Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. Born Feb. 10, 1930, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late George and Mary (Hotham) Strong, Becky was the beloved wife of Paul Auman for 68 wonderful years and the loving mother to Nancy Scrimizzi (Tony), of Richmond, Va., and Elaine Oley (Alan), of Allison Park. She dearly loved her grandchildren, Leslie (Sidney) Wilberforce, Craig (Ashley) Oley, Nicole (John) Felini and Marlo Scrimizzi; and adored her great-grandchildren, Gabriella, Madison, Garin and Eric. Becky was a registered nurse and proud charter member of the Murrysville Nurses Club. She enjoyed volunteering with the Red Cross Bloodmobile and the Murrysville Meals on Wheels. She was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church, Allison Park.
A celebration of Becky's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in St. Barnabas Arbors Valencia Chapel, 85 Charity Place, Valencia PA 16059. Funeral arrangements are handled by NEELY FUNERAL HOME, with private burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests contributions to St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 1965 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101, or to North Hills Community Outreach, 1975 Ferguson Road, Allison Park, PA 15101.
Published in Murrysville Star from Dec. 14 to Dec. 26, 2019
