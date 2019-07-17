Robin Lynn Wareham, 55, of Murrysville, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 11, 2019, after a courageous three and a half year battle with cancer. Robin was an inspiration to everyone around her during her battle. Robin was born July 9, 1964, in Washington, Pa. She graduated with a BS in nursing from Alderson Broaddus College, followed by a 30-plus year career as a pediatric nurse at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh. Robin's greatest joys in life were her two boys, caring for children during her nursing career and her love for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Robin is survived by her husband of 24 years, Jeff, of Murrysville; her prize possessions, sons, Matthew and Michael; her loyal companion, Mya, who never left her side during her battle; her parents, Larry J. and Tillie Simpson, of Washington, Pa,; her brother, Larry J. (Beth) Simpson Jr., of Washington, Pa.; her sister, Kimberly Reigle, of Madison, Ohio; her sister, Allyson (Mike) Hazzard, of Alexandria, Va.; her loving nieces, Abigail, Hilary, Hannah, Charlotte, Melynda, Maddie, Claire, Olivia, Lauren, Meaghan and Rae Lynn; and her sisters-in-law, Susan (Greg) Nestor and Nancy Wareham.

Please celebrate Robin's life at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Cornerstone Ministries Church, Export, followed by a luncheon at the church. Interment will be private in Murrysville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Serving other Souls (SOS) at www.servingothersouls.org, or to the "V" Foundation. Please write Robin Wareham in the check memo line. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in Murrysville Star from July 17 to July 25, 2019