Sherry Lynn Hauch passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. She was born July 5, 1968, in Murrysville. Sherry enjoyed helping others. She was preceded in her death by her father, Rudolf W. Hauch. Sherry is survived by her mother, Betty S. Hauch; her stepmother, Gretchen Hauch; her brother, Mike Hauch, his wife, Tina, and their two children, her stepbrother, Gus Kurtz, his wife, Roni; and her sister, Diana Chapman, her husband, Wayne, and their four children. Sherry graduated from Franklin Regional High School, in Murrysville. Sherry was living in Riverside, Calif. Sherry will be greatly missed by all who knew her and loved her.

A celebration of life service will be shared privately with her family.

In the meantime, we mourn the passing of our daughter, sister, friend and loved one. Those who wish may donate in Sherry's name to the Local Volunteer and Rescue Squad. Published in Murrysville Star on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary