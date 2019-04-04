Home

Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
724-327-1100
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Vigil
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
8:00 PM
Hart Funeral Home Inc
3103 Lillian Ave.
Murrysville, PA 15668
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
11:30 AM
Saint Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish
Export, PA
William "Bill" Hamilton Powers Sr., 84, of Export, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019, peacefully, with family members gathered around him. He was born June 8, 1934, in Billings, Mont., son of the late John and Ruth (Stauffer) Powers. He attended the U.S. Military Academy (West Point), was a graduate of Harvard University and the University of California, Berkeley and held numerous patents. He had a distinguished career spanning 54 years at US Steel Research and R.J. Lee Group. He was a longtime member of St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Export, served on the parish council for five years and was a Eucharistic Minister for 30 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, bibliophile and enjoyed long walks with his dog, Maggie. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Margaret "Peggy" (Simmons); his two daughters, Patricia (Patrick) Carlson, of Madison, Wis., and Jennifer, of Export; two sons, William (Donna) Powers, of Murrysville, and Thomas (Nora), of Avonmore; and two grandchildren, Kaitlin Powers, of Oakland, and Lindsey Powers, of Export. He is also survived by three stepgrandchildren, Lauren Fusaro, of Connellsville, Kim (Sean) Collins, of Portland, Ore., and Jeff (Becca) Lowes, of Slippery Rock; and two nieces, Carla Powers, of Red Bank, N.J., and Janis Powers, of Austin, Texas.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., with a vigil at 8 p.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the HART FUNERAL HOME INC., Murrysville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019, at St. Mary, Our Lady of Lourdes Parish in Export, with the Rev. Efran C. Ambre as celebrant. Interment will follow at Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Westmoreland County Food Bank, Delmont, https://westmorelandfoodbank.org, in William's name. www.hartfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Murrysville Star from Apr. 4 to Apr. 11, 2019
