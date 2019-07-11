Dr. Philip Davis Williams Jr., born in September of 1930, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. Dr. Williams was a graduate of Washington and Jefferson College and Temple University Medical School. Dr. Williams served in the Army as a first lieutenant, then as a captain. He served one year as a physician in Korea, then a second year as a physician at the U.S. Army Hospital, at Ford Hood, Texas. He served an additional five years in the Reserves. After several years of private medical practice in Houston, Texas, Dr. Williams returned to his home state of Pennsylvania to do three years of internship in ophthalmology at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Pittsburgh. Upon becoming a board certified ophthalmologist and a member of the American College of Surgeons, Dr. Williams practiced his specialty in Pasadena, Texas, then returned to Pennsylvania to do his private practice in the North Hills of Pittsburgh, where he operated at Passavant Hospital. Dr. Williams is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Nancy Williams; his daughter, Wendy Lee Williams; his son, Philip Daniel Williams; his granddaughter, Ava Williams; and his sisters, Jane Russ and Beverly Burke. He was preceded in death by his father, Philip Davis Williams Sr.; his mother, Florence Prigg Williams; and his two brothers, John Williams and Charles Williams. Dr. Williams was a very kind and gentle man and was loved by all who knew him.

Funeral arrangements and Army honors were held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at HARDAGE-GIDDENS CHAPEL HILLS FUNERAL HOME AND MEMORY GARDENS CEMETERY, 850 Saint Johns Bluff Road North, Jacksonville, FL 32225.

In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to make donations to Rivertown Church, PO Box 550977, Jacksonville, FL 32255, and/or donations to The . Published in North Journal on July 11, 2019