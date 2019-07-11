Home

Ponte Vedra Valley Funeral Home
4750 Palm Valley Road
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32082
(904) 285-1130
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Ponte Vedra Beach United Methodist Church
76 South Roscoe Blvd.
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
Regis R. Franskousky


1931 - 01
Regis R. Franskousky Obituary
Regis R. Franskousky, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., died Monday, June 24, 2019. One of nine children, he was born to Fredrick and Stella Franskousky, in Pittsburgh, Jan. 7, 1931. He was married for 57 years to his beloved wife, Eleanor "Ellie", enjoying their retirement years near the Beach. He is survived by sons, Robert and James; daughters-in-law, Jill and Susan; four grandchildren, Kate (husband, Kyle Cameron), Jill, Garrett and Tanner; and two great-grandchildren, Reese and Ross. Regis spent his entire 60-year career in the flooring industry, where his creativity, good nature and tireless dedications to the well-being of his customers made him a legend in the floor covering business and a joy to his colleagues. In addition to his professional service, Regis was a Korean War veteran and an active member of the community with long standing service to: Rotary International, Boys and Girls Clubs, Jacksonville Beach Police Department Citizens Academy, Masonic Lodge, Shriners International, National Exchange Club and The Players Championship.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Ponte Vedra Beach United Methodist Church, 76 S. Roscoe Blvd., Ponte Vedra Beach, FL, 32082.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Northeast Florida Inc., 555 W. 25th St., Jacksonville, FL 32206. Please sign the online guestbook at www.pontevedravalley.com.
Published in North Journal on July 11, 2019
