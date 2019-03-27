|
Aaron Plecenik, 36, of Wheeling, W.Va., formerly of North Huntingdon, passed away Tuesday, March 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Norwin Senior High School, class of 2000. Aaron was an electrician who loved his trade. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing his guitar and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. His best hobbies were his son, Aaron Jr., age 9 and daughter, Nevada, age 8. He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Lisa James Plecenik; parents, Dennis and Sherri Plecenik; older brother, Adam Plecenik; grandmother, Sophie Smith; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gathering will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon.
