|
|
Alan W. "Skip" Hornbake Jr., 69, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born May 2, 1950, in Charleroi, a son of the late Alan W. Sr. and Vi (Rice) Hornbake. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a senior field inspector for Bechtel Betis, of West Mifflin. He was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, in North Huntingdon. He was a veteran of the Marine Corps, serving during the Vietnam War, where he served as a "Tunnel Rat" with the First Battalion Hotel Company 226. He was a member of the Marine Corps Veterans Association and its Honor Guard; also a member of the White Oak VFW. Skip was an avid Penn State fan. He was a true American Patriot with a fondness for history. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Maryann Peterson. Surviving are his wife of 36 years, Teresa (Garner) Hornbake; three sons, Brian Smith, of San Diego, Calif., Thomas Gauthier and his wife, Susan, of Gibson, and Corey Hornbake and his wife, Jansen, of Lafayette Hill; six grandchildren, Kasie Hickman, Daniel and William Gauthier, Dillon Smith and Brantley and Jaxton Hornbake; a niece, Tracie Powell, and a cousin, Judie White and her family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home followed by a 9:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Interment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to the Vietnam Vets of America, 8719 Colesville Road, Suite 100, Silver Spring, MD 20910, www.vva.org. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 19 to Nov. 28, 2019