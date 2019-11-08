|
Albert P. Papula, 67, of North Huntingdon, died Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019. He was born April 20, 1952, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Albert and Marianne Micklos Papula. Albert was a member of St. Agnes Church, North Huntingdon. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins and Pirates fan. He was a veteran of the Navy, self-employed as a cryogenics engineer and a graduate of North Class of 1970. He is survived by his wife, Beth Andolina Papula; two sons, Andrew (Jenna) and Keith (Deanna), and one daughter, Taylor Papula; brother, Gene (Christa) Papula; sister, Marianne Papula; and four grandchildren, Kane, Kora, Sylas and Jackson.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be private.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2019