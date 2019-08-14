|
Alfred A. "Fred" Garbin, 88, of Irwin, died Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the William Penn Care Center. He was born June 25, 1931, in Westmoreland City, a son of the late Angelo and Ida (Bianchi) Garbin. Prior to Fred's retirement, he was employed as a police officer for the Borough of Irwin with 27 years of service. He was at a time employed as a foundry worker for Hockensmith Foundry, in Penn. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose 236, of Irwin, and a member of the American Legion Post 359, of Irwin. Fred was a veteran of the Korean War, having served with the Army's Division of the Air Force SCARWAF (Special Company Army with Air Force). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Marlene (Anthony) Garbin; a daughter, Charlotte Siefert; a brother, John Garbin, killed in action during World War II; and a sister, Alice Marsiglio. Surviving are his wife, Susan (Moyer) Garbin; two children, Kathleen DeGuffroy and her husband, Robert " Bud", of Irwin, and Mark Garbin and his wife, Amy, of McDonald; four grandchildren, Robert DeGuffroy III and his wife, Amy, Pamela DeGuffroy and her fiance, Robyn Bottesch, and Mikenna and Alexander Garbin; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Ava; stepchildren, Alvin and Bobbi Jo Maloy; step-grandchildren, Dezmond and Isaac Maloy; a brother, Robert Garbin, of North Huntingdon; son-in-law, Tim Siefert; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the Irwin Union Cemetery, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Legion Bushy Run Post 260 Claridge, 3002 Main St., Claridge, PA 15623. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 22, 2019