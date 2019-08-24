Home

SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Alice F. Bealko


1932 - 2019
Alice F. Bealko Obituary
Alice Faye (Peabody) Bealko, 86, a longtime resident of Irwin Manor, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Louisville, Ky., a daughter of the late Russell E. and Rose O. Peabody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Petrovay; a brother, Jerry Peabody; and a sister, Roberta Howell. Alice lived a life full of love for family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, bingo, traveling and her scratch-off tickets. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Petrovay, of North Huntingdon, Veronica Walker, of Port Orange, Fla., and Susan (Dennis) James, of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Kristi, Rick, Rebekah, Lisa, Joanna, Alexis, Amy, Jeremy and Dennis; her great-grandchildren, Chelsy, Brandy Steeley, Destiney, Giovanni III, Miranda, Harley, Alex, Jerry, R.J., Adam, Zachary, George, Madden, Eli, Marina, Aaron, Nevada, Arianna, Brady, Layla and Mya; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lauren, Alexandria, Madison and Giovanni IV.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday for a funeral service, with the Rev. George Petrovay officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2019
