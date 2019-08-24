|
Alice Faye (Peabody) Bealko, 86, a longtime resident of Irwin Manor, passed away peacefully in her sleep Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born Aug. 29, 1932, in Louisville, Ky., a daughter of the late Russell E. and Rose O. Peabody. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Dennis Petrovay; a brother, Jerry Peabody; and a sister, Roberta Howell. Alice lived a life full of love for family and friends. She enjoyed fishing, bingo, traveling and her scratch-off tickets. She is survived by her daughters, Beverly Petrovay, of North Huntingdon, Veronica Walker, of Port Orange, Fla., and Susan (Dennis) James, of North Huntingdon; her grandchildren, Kristi, Rick, Rebekah, Lisa, Joanna, Alexis, Amy, Jeremy and Dennis; her great-grandchildren, Chelsy, Brandy Steeley, Destiney, Giovanni III, Miranda, Harley, Alex, Jerry, R.J., Adam, Zachary, George, Madden, Eli, Marina, Aaron, Nevada, Arianna, Brady, Layla and Mya; and her great-great-grandchildren, Kyle, Lauren, Alexandria, Madison and Giovanni IV.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Monday for a funeral service, with the Rev. George Petrovay officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 24 to Sept. 5, 2019