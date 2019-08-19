|
Alice Mae (Zemke) Stofan, 86, of North Huntingdon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at her home, with her family by her side. She was born in 1933 in Rochester, Minn., the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Graskamp Zemke. Alice Mae followed in the family tradition and became a registered nurse, pursuing missionary work in Newfoundland where she met her husband, Frank. Alice Mae was a talented seamstress and worked out of her home. She enjoyed needle arts, and made thousands of pairs of mittens to be donated all over the world. She crafted over 800 quiet books that would be given to children all over the country. Alice Mae was a devoted member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroeville and was active in the L.W.M.L. on both the local and national levels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Frank Stephen Stofan; and a brother, Paul Zemke. Surviving are four children, Mary Louise Young, of Raleigh, N.C., Annette Bowen and her husband, Richard, of North Huntingdon, Frank W. Stofan, of Venango, and Lorna Harker and her husband, Brad, of Marshallville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Hannah Harker, Harrison Harker (Amy), and Frances and Emily Stofan; one great-granddaughter, Mikaela Rose Harker; brothers and sisters, Ruth Jessop, of Santa Barbara, Calif.; Leonard Zemke, of Minneapolis, Minn., John Zemke, of Rochester, Minn., and Mary Lou Johnson, of Spokane, Wash.; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Trinity Lutheran Church, 2555 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. Everyone please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cheryl Kay Foundation, 661 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, or to Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin PA 15642.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 19 to Aug. 29, 2019