Allen Steven Kitchen, 69, of East Pittsburgh passed away Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Pauline Kitchen; beloved husband of Colleen Kitchen; loving father of Ilene (Vic) Allen; stepfather of Melinda Shawley and Heather Shawley; grandfather of Zachary, Samantha, Khloe and Brianne; and brother of Richard Kitchen.
Friends were received Saturday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway. East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054, with a blessing service at the funeral home.
Published in Norwin Star on Oct. 10, 2019