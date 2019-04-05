Amanda Louise (Harrison) Eckhoff, 86, of Irwin, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Edward and Isabel (Hamilton) Harrison. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an accountant/secretary for Laborers' Combined Funds, of Pittsburgh. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. Amanda was a member and past president of the Irwin Homemakers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Joe" Eckhoff; two children, Edward William Eckhoff and Kathleen "Kathy" Bartlett; and a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Loretta Harrison. Surviving are three children, Linda Pickford, Susanne Visnic and her husband, Brian and John Eckhoff Jr., all of Irwin; grandchildren, Dylan and Dalton Visnic, Jennifer Sue Eckhoff, John W. Eckhoff III, Amy Good and Tammy Miller; and eight great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Jerrad Peterman officiating.

