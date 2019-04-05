Home

J. F. Ott Funeral Home, Inc.
805 Pennsylvania Ave
Irwin, PA 15642
724-863-8900
Amanda Louise (Harrison) Eckhoff, 86, of Irwin, died Wednesday, April 3, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 28, 1932, in Irwin, a daughter of the late Edward and Isabel (Hamilton) Harrison. Prior to her retirement, she was employed as an accountant/secretary for Laborers' Combined Funds, of Pittsburgh. She was a member of Community United Methodist Church. Amanda was a member and past president of the Irwin Homemakers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Joe" Eckhoff; two children, Edward William Eckhoff and Kathleen "Kathy" Bartlett; and a brother and sister-in-law, Charles and Loretta Harrison. Surviving are three children, Linda Pickford, Susanne Visnic and her husband, Brian and John Eckhoff Jr., all of Irwin; grandchildren, Dylan and Dalton Visnic, Jennifer Sue Eckhoff, John W. Eckhoff III, Amy Good and Tammy Miller; and eight great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with Pastor Jerrad Peterman officiating.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 11, 2019
