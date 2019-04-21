Home

Amy (Middlemiss) Fallecker, 42, of Hutchinson, died Friday, April 19, 2019, at her home. She was born March 5, 1977, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of Sandra (Johnston) Daughtery, of North Huntingdon, and Ed Middlemiss, of North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Eric Fallecker; and their children, Alec John Wiedl, of Sutersville, Tiffany Fallecker, of Herminie, and Austin and Anastasia Fallecker, both at home; brother and sister, Mark Middlemiss, of North Huntingdon, and Erin Brentzel and her husband, Dave, of North Huntingdon; and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.
To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 21 to May 2, 2019
