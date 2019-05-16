Anne S. (Seinar) Kraus, 92, of West Mifflin, died Saturday, May 4, 2019. She was a lifelong Pittsburgh area resident who loved her family and faith beyond all else. She was born Jan. 19, 1927, in Brownsville, Pa., and was a daughter of the late Leonard and Jessie (Crawford) Seinar. She married Lawrence E. Kraus on Aug. 14, 1948. He passed away Jan. 7, 2010. Anne graduated from McKeesport High School, class of 1944, and rose to become the head accountant for Busy Beaver for decades. She began her career making entries by hand in traditional ledger books, but she saw the value of keeping up with changes and eventually implemented corporate-wide computer systems prior to retiring. Anne had a very strong work ethic like many of her generation and passed this on to her six daughters and 10 grandchildren. Anne took great pride in sending all six of her daughters through college. She enjoyed crocheting, having made afghans for every member of her family and beautiful dresses for many dolls. She loved angels of all types and will be buried covered in her favorite angel throw. Her favorite pastime was playing cards with friends and family members, and she loved playing games on her iPad. She was a member of the Happy Go Lucky Square Dance Club. She enjoyed her home of 50 years in Jefferson Hills that she and Larry built together, and especially their yard, which was filled with beautiful flowers and a large vegetable garden. Mrs. Kraus is survived by her six daughters, Chris Hauck, of Columbus, Ohio, Linda Milko (Robert), of North Huntingdon, Sandra Adsit (William), of San Diego, Kay Henninger (Jeff), of San Diego, Teresa Kraus (Walter Camp), of Virginia Beach, Va., and Lisa Mosler (Damon), of San Diego; 10 dear grandchildren, Benjamin, Christopher and Andrew Hauck, Matthew and Timothy Milko, Jenna, Michael and Kira Adsit, and Amanda and Emily Mosler; and 12 beloved great-grandchildren, Aurora, Asher, Penny and Reese Hauck, Timothy, Brody, Chase, Aiden and Olivia Milko, and John Paul, James and Lucia Donohue. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her three sisters, Margaret "Betty" Lennon, Ina Hreha and Marion "Midge" Mandella.

Friends were received at JEFFERSON MEMORIAL CEMETERY FUNERAL HOME. A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at St. Thomas A. Becket Church on May 11, 2019.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Catholic Charities USA.