Bernard "Bernie" Edward Arndt, 77, died of natural causes in his North Huntingdon home Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was born Feb. 16, 1942, to Albert Leo Arndt and Bertha Ann Bachus Arndt. Bernie proudly served in the Marine Corps for four years, stationed in Camp Lejeune, N.C., and in Cuba, where he received several medals and accommodations for good conduct, National Defense Service Medal, Rifle Expert Badge and Pistol Expert Badge. In September, 1968, Bernie married the love of his life, Luanne "Lu" Nicole. Bernie and Lu were the proud parents of one son, Richard "Richie" Arndt. Bernie's work career included a longterm employment with Beckwith Machinery and Cleveland Brothers at their Murrysville site, where he worked in computer programming and software troubleshooting. Bernie loved to travel both nationally and internationally with his wife, as well as taking Lu antique shopping and to craft shows. He also enjoyed taking his sister, Bridget, gambling. He was a long-term resident of the Penns Woods community in North Huntingdon, where he enjoyed sitting on his porch people watching and talking to the neighbors. He also enjoyed supporting the many events sponsored by the Penns Woods Civic Association. Bernie loved his family and his country. He was known for his sarcastic sense of humor. He was predeceased by his wife, Luanne; and his son, Richie, as well as his siblings, Anna Mary Schwan, Joseph Arndt, Paul Arndt, Delores "Dee" Ley and Walburga "Bridget" Arndt. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery, Irwin.
Those who wish to remember Bernie in a special way are asked to make a donation in his name to or the Marine Corps Veterans Association. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16, 2020