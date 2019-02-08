Bernard R. Galensky, 61, of Rillton, died Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 14, 1957, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late Stanley and Eleanor (Miller) Galensky. He was at one time employed as a machinist at Irwin Car and also at the Elliott Co. in Jeannette. Bernie had an appreciation for guns and enjoyed shooting. He loved playing his guitar, loud music, was kind to all animals and was a big Neil Young fan. He had a good sense of humor, enjoyed practical jokes, adored his family and was a genuinely good person. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Stanley "Stush" Galensky Jr.; and a niece, Pamela A. (Masser) Jubec. Surviving are a daughter, Hope Caitlin Galensky, of Pittsburgh; a sister, Sandra (Galensky) Masser, of Rillton; a niece, Tammi Lynn Pence, of St. Louis, Mo.; and a great-niece, Breanna Jubec, of Rillton.

Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, at which time a closing prayer will take place, at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.

Published in Norwin Star from Feb. 8 to Feb. 14, 2019