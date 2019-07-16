Betty J. (Jones) Keim, 92, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, July 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 23, 1927, in Meyersdale, a daughter of the late Lee and Orpha (Scharder) Jones. She was a member of Circleville United Methodist Church, and a member of the Knitting Club at Norwin Public Library. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Keim; brothers, William and Robert Jones; and three sisters, Eleanor Hayter, Shirley Keller and Orphie Baer. Surviving are three children, Michael Keim and his wife, Patricia, Patricia Ann Whiteman and her husband, Jess, and Sherry Dalrymple and her husband, Nicholas, all of North Huntingdon; grandchildren, Jason (Brittany) Whiteman, Christopher (Tiffany) Whiteman, Bradley (Brandi) Whiteman, Jeffrey (Nicoletta) Whiteman, Tyler (fiancee, Ann) Dalrymple, Kiley (Amanda) Dalrymple, Kelly (Jeremy) Churchill and Colin Dalrymple; one great-grandchild, Emma Louise Dalrymple; a sister, Grace Schockey, of Michigan; and several nieces and nephews, including Bonnie Van Decar.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at a time to be announced Thursday in the funeral home.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from July 16 to July 25, 2019