|
|
The family of Betty L. (Lash) Eichelberger, who passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, will be having a memorial service to celebrate her life at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, at St. John's United Church of Christ, 1230 Brownstown Road, Larimer, PA 15647.
Everyone is invited to please join the family for a brunch afterward in the church social area. To assist the family in determining a count for the luncheon, please RSVP to Tim Eichelberger at 724-863-5539 by April 6.
Published in Norwin Star on Apr. 4, 2019