Brendan A. McGowan, 18, of North Huntingdon, tragically passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019. He was born July 12, 2000, in Pittsburgh, the son of David and Darlene (Daugherty) McGowan. Brendan was a 2019 graduate of Greensburg Central Catholic High School, where he was an honor student and a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Brendan planned to attend the University of Pittsburgh this fall. He was an all-around sportsman and especially enjoyed playing baseball for Greensburg Central Catholic, NCAA, PAL and various travel teams. He ran cross country and enjoyed music, gardening, deer hunting, fishing, riding bikes, snowboarding and spending time with his friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David E. Daugherty; and paternal grandparents, Judge Bernard J. McGowan and Mary Aileen McGowan; a beloved friend, and his pup, Bailey. He is survived by his sister, Kaitlynn McGowan; aunts, Kathy (David) Fertal and Mary Ann (Tim) Senecal; uncles, Brian J. McGowan and Kevin J. (Cassandre) McGowan; numerous cousins and friends; and two canine companions, Hannah and Nia.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, in Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Interment will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the McGowan family for a future scholarship program. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from June 16 to June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary