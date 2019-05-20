Bridget M. (Maiello) Kirsch, 89, of Greensburg, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Friday, May 17, 2019, in Walnut Ridge Personal Care Home, Greensburg. She was born April 6, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Angelo Sr. and Petronella (Bonacuro) Maiello. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert P. Kirsch Sr.; siblings, Dom Maiello and his wife, Joan, and Rose Gamberi and her husband, Joe; and a brother-in-law, Phillip Pelligrino. Surviving are her children, Sharon Cingle and her husband, John, of Georgia, Robert P. Kirsch Jr., of North Huntingdon, and Debbie Wall and her husband, Tom, of Greensburg; siblings, Margaret Pelligrino, of Maryland, and Angelo Maiello Jr. and his wife, Linda, of South Park; also survived by 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church, Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 8:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

