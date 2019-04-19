Carl Dean "Coach" Davis Sr., 85, of Greensburg, formerly of Irwin, died Tuesday, April 16, 2019. He was born Dec. 1, 1933, in Irwin, a son of the late Reginald and Mary Etta (Murray) Davis, and was also preceded in death by two daughters, Lisa Howell and Dr. Wendy Dar; and a brother, Rhoslyn J. Davis. He was a graduate of Irwin High School, Class of 1951, and served in the Army during the Korean War, "Singing his way through." He received his bachelor's degree from Tarkio College, Tarkio, Mo., his master's degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and did graduate work at Penn State University. He was a professor for the Health and Education Department at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, where he coached basketball for 14 years, 13 of those years as head coach. He had also coached baseball at IUP for three years. Carl was an Inductee to the Indiana County Sports Hall of Fame, IUP Athletic Hall of Fame, Tarkio College Hall of Fame, as well as Norwin High School Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Church of the Brethren of Greensburg and the Koninia Karolers, and was a former member of the Irwin Male Chorus for many years. He also was a member of the Westmoreland County Coaches Association, the Alwine Civic Center and Shidle Lodge 601, F. and A.M., Irwin. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time at camp. He was a family man and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Joan (Anderson) Davis; his sons, Carl D. Davis Jr. and his wife, Stephanie and Eric Davis and his wife, Brenda, of Greensburg; eight grandchildren; a brother, Reginald Davis and his wife, Nadine, of Irwin; also nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Harrison Smith officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the Church of the Brethren of Greensburg, 554 Stanton St., Greensburg, PA 15601. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com. Published in Norwin Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary