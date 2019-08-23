|
Carole L. Bonner, 75, of Sewickley Township, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. She was born in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Carl and Ruth Beltz. Carole was a graduate of McKeesport High School and owner of her beauty shop in her house in Port Vue. She and her husband, Thomas, were foster parents for 10 years. She loved walking at Indian Lake in the summer and riding on the mower cutting grass, and she was a member of SOAR US Steel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Renee Bonner; and brothers, Carl Jr. and William Beltz. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Thomas Bonner; son, Thomas D. Bonner Jr. and his fiancee, Andrea; two grandchildren, Leah Marie Bonner and Venessa Ballough; and five great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her sister-in-law, Judy Mollozzi; brother-in-law, Dr. Ronald Bonner and his wife, Diane and their sons, Jason and Joshua; and numerous nieces and nephews, Paula, Dean, Mark, Melissa, Jennifer and Carl.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A blessing service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.
Donations may be made to in memory of Carole. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
