Catherine Y. (Jacob) Daugherty, 91, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, in the Kelly's Personal Care Home, Greensburg. She was born June 1, 1927, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Frank and Angie (Anderson) Jacob. She was a member of the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John J. Daugherty. Surviving are two children, George Daugherty and his wife, Diana, of Latrobe, and Michael Daugherty and his wife, Regina, of North Huntingdon; four grandchildren, Shane, Jennifer and Jason Daugherty and Nikki Charles; and eight great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. Parting prayers will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday in the funeral home followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial celebrated in the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, North Huntingdon. Entombment will follow in the Penn Lincoln Memorial Park.

