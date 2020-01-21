|
Charles E. Comer, 80, of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Latrobe. He was born Sept. 4, 1939, in East Pittsburgh, a son of the late Francis P. and Agnes (Conroy) Comer. Prior to his retirement, he was employed for the Port Authority in Pittsburgh. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. He was a Marine Corps veteran. Charles enjoyed hunting and the outdoors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Comer; and a sister, Lorraine Ondish. Surviving are his wife, Stella (Tessler) Comer; two children, Jason Comer and his wife, Sheli, of Seattle, and Thaddeus Comer and his wife, Jessica, of Harrison City; four grandchildren, Alia, Josie, Natalie and Bennett; two brothers, David and James Comer; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 21 to Jan. 30, 2020