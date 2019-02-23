Charles Joseph Diable, 77, of North Huntingdon, died Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, in UPMC East Monroeville. He was born May 27, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Howard and Alma (Smith) Diable. He was a retired product analyst for US Steel-Tech Center of Monroeville with 33 years' service. Chuck had a passion for the outdoors; he enjoyed hunting, fishing and reloading. He liked running his beloved beagles in field trails. He was a veteran of the Navy serving on the U.S.S. Pandemus out of Long Beach, Calif. Chuck was a lifetime member of both the Shaner Sportsmen's Club and the Franklin Township Beagle Club; and a member of NRA. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Connie Diegelman and Gertrude Border. Surviving are his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Decker) Diable; two sons, David Diable and his wife, Sharon, of Darragh, and Thomas Diable and his wife, Carole, of Harrison City; four grandchildren, Charles Joseph II "CJ", Amanda, Caitlin and Zachary; a sister, Alma Decker, of Pitcairn; and several nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin, A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home, followed by entombment in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made to the Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, North Huntingdon, PA 15642, or Norwin Area Meals on Wheels, P.O. Box 80, Irwin, PA 15642. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com. Published in Norwin Star from Feb. 23 to Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary