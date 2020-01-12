|
Charles L. Frye Jr., 85, of North Huntingdon, died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born May 17, 1934, in North Irwin, a son of the late Charles L. Sr. and Myrtle (Nemitz) Frye. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a letter carrier for the Irwin Post Office for 48 years. He was a graduate from North Huntingdon High School in 1952, where he played football and basketball. He had a lifelong passion for all sports, especially volleyball. He was also a PIAA basketball and volleyball official. Charles was an avid vintage car collector. Charles proudly served in the Army, stationed in Austria and Germany. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles L. Frye III; and his daughter, Cynthia Scheurich. He is survived by his devoted daughter, Mitzi Hall and her husband, Jim; son-in-law, Tom Scheurich Jr.: a sister, Karyn Baughman and her husband, DeWayne; grandchildren, Ryan Davis, Alex Hall, Thomas and Sarah Scheurich, Emily and Jacob Frye; niece, Lisa Janiro; and a very special nephew, Brad Baughman. Charles is also survived by his former wife, Gerlinde Frye.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Interment will take place in the National Cemetery of The Alleghenies.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to the Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 12 to Jan. 23, 2020