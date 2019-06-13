Colleen G. King Dvorcak, 82, formerly of Irwin, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in Lynchburg, Va. She was born April 29, 1937, in Wilmerding, a daughter of the late Walter G. and Grace M. (Donaldson) Brady. Colleen was a retired home health aide and a member of Heritage Baptist Church, Jeannette. She is survived by her children, Sherene Carson and her husband William and Jeffrey King and his wife Tina; her grandchildren, Adam Carson, Joshua Carson and his wife Kristan, Cori Conley and her husband Jeff, Amanda Smaisal, and Steven King; her great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Shay, Brianna, Cassidy and David Carson and Jordyn and Jack Conley; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas G. Dvorcak, and siblings Dennis Brady and Patricia Jacobs.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Robert Ross officiating. Interment will follow in Central Cemetery, Armbrust.

