Constance L. (Greenwalt) Yeager, 78, of North Huntingdon, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. She was born July 12, 1941, in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Herman and Edna Greenwalt. She worked as an optician for more than 40 years at a number of places, including Family Eye Care in North Huntingdon, before retiring. She was a longtime member of Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Keith Mohsinger; and sister, Myrna Jeffcoat. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Thomas M. Yeager; daughters, Karen Mohsinger, of Edgewater, Md., and Bethany (David) Stauffer, of Boardman, Ohio; grandchildren, Alyssa (fiance Lonzelle), Drew, Jake, Coleman and Luke; and brother, William (Patricia) Greenwalt, of Irwin.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Conception Church in Irwin. Interment will follow at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Irwin.
Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends at www.thinkoutsidethecage.org. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfunerlservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 29, 2019