Darren Albert Clark, 26, of North Braddock, went to be with the lord On Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. He was the beloved son of Diane Hartman Kemmerer and Walter Clark; loving brother of Christina Kemmerer and Tiffany Kemmerer; and uncle of Caleb Furbee, Zaccary Jones, Vanessa Ernst and Chloe Furbee. Darren is also survived by his best friend forever, his dog, Peter; his fiance, Joelle Edwards, and her son, Maurice Edwards; along with his extended family and friends. Darren was a cancer survivor, one of the kindest people and he will always be loved and missed dearly.
Friends were received Tuesday at the JAMES F. KUTCH FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, 433 Lincoln Highway, East McKeesport, PA 15035, 412-823-4054.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the family. www.kutchfuneralhome.org.
Published in Norwin Star on Feb. 14, 2019