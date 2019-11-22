|
David A. Geiselman, 78, of North Huntingdon, died Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at home. He was born Jan. 25, 1941, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ralph A. and Kathryn (Thau) Geiselman. Prior to his retirement, he was employed as a draftsman for Earth Sciences Engineering. He was a member of Ardara United Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder. David had many interests, including amateur ham radio, McKeesport Sportsman Association and being a leader in Boy Scouts. Surviving are his wife, Lynne (Getsie) Geiselman; four children, Mark D. Geiselman, of New York, Kevin A. Geiselman, of Pittsburgh, Beth L. Kosar and her husband, Robert, of Maryland, and Denise L. Johns and her husband, Mike, of Ruffsdale; grandchildren, April Geiselman, Michail Geiselman, Daniel Johns, Rebekah Geiselman, Melinda Johns, Katelyn and Erika Kosar; and a sister, Ellen Hands and her husband, Sam, of Maine.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel, Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.
The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, that memorial donations may be made to Ardara United Presbyterian Church, 3380 Nehrig Hill Road, Ardara, PA 15615. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 28, 2019