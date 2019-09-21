Home

SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
West Hempfield Presbyterian Church
8 West Hempfield Dr.
Irwin, PA
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
West Hempfield Presbyterian Church
8 West Hempfield Dr.
Irwin, PA
David L. Ailes


1936 - 2019
David L. Ailes Obituary
David Leo Ailes, 83, of Irwin, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, peacefully at home on hospice. He was born June 26, 1936, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Herbert Leo and D. Pauline (Milliken) Ailes. Dave was a retired sports editor for the Greensburg Tribune-Review, where he worked for 36 years. He was a member of West Hempfield Presbyterian Church and a former member of Men's Prayer Fellowship. He was a member of the Silver Sneakers Aerobic Club and was inducted into the Southwestern PA Wrestling Hall of Fame through his journalistic efforts. David is survived by his wife, Carol Jean (Wentzel) Ailes; his children, Lisa A. (Dane) Ball, of Greensburg, Beth A. (Richard) Hopkins, of Big Bend, W.Va., Julie A. (Mark) Miller, of Mt. Zion, W.Va., Shelly (Bob) Fleeger, of Worthington, and Alan (Jen) Scratcher, of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his grandchildren, Zachary (Erin) Hopkins, Sarah (Vince) Pellicane, Brittney Stevens, Mallory (Scott) Piegols, Emily (Nicholas) Reed, Nicholas (Jamee) Stevens, Jessica, Caitlyn and Ashley Lincoln, and Austin and Cody Scratcher; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Herbert B. (Barbara) Ailes, of Kiawah Island, S.C.; also a niece and nephew.
At David's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, 8 W. Hempfield Drive, Irwin, PA 15642, with the Rev. Andrew Wirt officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg. The WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, Irwin is in charge of arrangements.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Allegheny Health Network, Hospice at Home, for all the kind and compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in David's name to West Hempfield Presbyterian Church, Deacon's Fund, 8 W. Hempfield Drive, Irwin, PA 15642.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 21 to Oct. 3, 2019
