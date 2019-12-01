Home

James W. Shirley Funeral Home
176 Clay Pike
North Huntingdon, PA 15642
(724) 864-4200
David S. Bailey Obituary
Dr. David S. Bailey, 54, of North Huntingdon, passed away Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. He was born Nov. 13, 1965, in Indianapolis, Ind., a son of Dr. William and Susan (Gaidosh) Bailey Sr. David was a 1983 graduate of Norwin Senior High School and later graduated from Sherman College of Chiropractic in South Carolina and practiced in North Huntingdon. Dave was the most generous and selfless person and always put the needs of others before himself. He will be deeply missed by his family and they will live life to the fullest to make him proud. He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl Dunch Bailey; sons, Christopher Bailey and his wife, Ashley, Tyler Bailey and Austin Bailey; brother, Dr. William Bailey Jr. and his wife, Laurie; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, with Father John Moineau officiating.
www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Dec. 1 to Dec. 12, 2019
