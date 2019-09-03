Home

Services
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Dawn M. Helfrich Obituary
Dawn M. (Paden) Helfrich, 62, of Latrobe, formerly of North Huntingdon, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at home, surrounded by family. She was born July 21, 1957, in Greensburg, a daughter of Kenneth D. and Harriett K. (Carter) Paden, of Irwin. Dawn was a retired real estate agent for Coldwell Banker Real Estate, North Huntingdon, and was also a self-employed seamstress who created Memory Bears for many people. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 43 years, David E. Helfrich; her daughters, Dena K. Batcho and her husband, Tom, and Amber L. Stefanik and her husband, Mike; her grandsons, Cody D. Helfrich and Jackson T. Stefanik; a sister, Hope Beck and her husband, Paul; her father-in-law, Raymond G. (the late Marcella) Helfrich Jr.; brothers- and sisters-in-law; also, numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a. m. Thursday, with Pastor Glenn Meyers officiating.
In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to the . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 3 to Sept. 12, 2019
