Dean A. Betler


1963 - 07
Dean A. Betler Obituary
Dean A. Betler, 55, of Latrobe, died Monday, July 8, 2019, in Greensburg. He was born July 29, 1963, in Latrobe, the son of Lois (Dell) Betler, of Latrobe, and the late William Betler. Dean was a self-employed contractor and owner of Betler Construction. He was an avid farmer and had his own farm. He was a member of the National Pike Steam, Gas and Horse Association and also a member of the Luxor United Methodist Church. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Kaitlyn Youngstead and her husband, Jake, of Irwin, and his girlfriend Chrissy McChesney, of Greensburg, and their children, Tommy, Billy, Christian, Lucy and Gloria McChesney, all of Greensburg; two grandchildren, Wyatt and Rylee Youngstead; brothers and sister, Fred Betler and his wife, Connie, Nancy Baughman and her husband, Dave, and John Betler and his wife, Lisa, all of Latrobe; and several nieces and nephews.
As per Dean's request, there will be no viewing and the service will be private. Entrusted with the arrangements is the OTT FUNERAL HOME INC., 805 Pennsylvania Ave., Irwin.
The family suggests, if desired, memorial donations may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. To send online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.
Published in Norwin Star from July 10 to July 18, 2019
