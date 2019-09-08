Home

SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
Dennis M. Barton


1937 - 2019
Dennis M. Barton Obituary
Dennis M. Barton, 81, of Irwin, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Transitions Healthcare, North Huntingdon. He was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Wegley, the son of the late Walter and Alice (Youngstead) Barton. He was a retired employee of Parker Hannifin, a former employee of Westinghouse Electric Corp., and also drove school bus for Laidlaw. He was an Army National Guard veteran, a member of Bushy Run American Legion, the American Legion Riders, and the Manor Center County Hunters Camp. He is survived by his wife, Sandra (Hodder) Barton; his sons, Dennis M. Barton Jr. and Todd M. Barton; and his grandchildren, Jacqualyn, Aubrey, Felicity, and Dennis M. Barton III.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Eric Dennis officiating. Interment will follow in Brush Creek Cemetery.
Those wishing may contribute to a veteran's service organization. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Norwin Star from Sept. 8 to Sept. 19, 2019
