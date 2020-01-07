|
Devin M. Blystone, 40, of Irwin, passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1979, in Greensburg, a son of the late Carl and Kathleen Blystone. He worked in the medical billing department for UPMC in the South Side and then for Change Health Care, in Greentree. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents. He is survived by his brother, Eric J. Blystone, of North Irwin; girlfriend of more than 14 years, Rebekka Ryan; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and his dogs, Buster and CiCi.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200. Everyone will gather at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Friday for a funeral service with Pastor Nick Poole officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery in Irwin.
Published in Norwin Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 16, 2020